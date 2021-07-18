Chris Sabin Says His Last Year With Impact Was One Of ‘Adaptation’

In an interview with Wrestlezone, Chris Sabin spoke about his last year in Impact Wrestling after making his return at last year’s Slammiversary, calling it a year of adaptation. Here are highlights:

On wrestling in front of a crowd again: “Yeah it’s a little nerve-wracking, that’s for sure. The thought of it, I will say, does give me some butterflies in my stomach. But at the same time, I’m super excited. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time. I think the fans have been waiting for this for a long time, obviously, and it’s gonna be on another level. You’re gonna feel the energy of the people. That’s something we haven’t felt in a long time. So I’m very excited. Very excited.”

On it being a good thing he still gets nervous: “To me, I’m worried if I don’t get nervous because I think getting those butterflies and being a little nervous is a by-product of wanting to do the best I can possibly do. It’s a by-product of putting pressure on myself and trying to force myself to be the best possible Chris Sabin I can be. So I would be more worried if I wasn’t nervous, but that’s just me, you know. Everyone’s different.”

On the last year with the company: “I think it’s just been a year of adaptation. Unexpected things have happened over and over. When I first returned with Alex Shelley, I thought that was gonna be more of a long-term thing, us sticking together, wrestling for IMPACT for a while, maybe branching out, who knows? And then Alex had other things going on, I ended up going on without him, IMPACT and myself have gone without him and then here comes James Storm. So alright, let’s do this, you know, James Storm and I, and then obviously circumstances happened and James Storm isn’t around anymore. So yeah this has been a year of adaptation but at the same time, progress. So I think that when unexpected things happen, how you react to them means a lot your problem-solving skills and who you are as a person. So I think all these unexpected things happening and being able to adapt. It’s all been positive for me and I think it’s just made progress and this has just been a year of progress.”