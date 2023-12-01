Chris Sabin Says Six-Sided Ring Return Was Never Seriously Discussed For TNA

When Impact Wrestling becomes TNA the six-sided ring will not return, and Chris Sabin says that was never in the cards. Impact will return to the TNA branding at Hard to Kill in January, and Sabin confirmed with the Battleground Podcast that the six-sided ring will not be coming back with the name.

“I don’t think there was ever serious discussion about it, not any that I was involved in any way,” Sabin said (per Fightful). “There might have been at that level, but I think the consensus was that it’s a little more dangerous ring, and that could have been just the one that TNA used back in the day, because the bump was really, really hard, but apparently, it had to be that way because of how the six-sided ring is constructed.”

He continued, “So I don’t think there’s any serious discussion. I think it’s cool. I think it’s different, but at the same time, I think the health and well-being of the performers has to come first before something like that.”