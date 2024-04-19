Chris Sabin Thanks TNA Following Last Match on Impact

The Motor City Machine Guns wrestled what might be their last match in TNA on last night’s episode of Impact on AXS TV. The two were defeated in a tag team title match by Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers. It’s believed that this marks the end of their contracts in TNA and that they are now free agents. In a post on Twitter, Chris Sabin thanked the company.

As reported earlier this week, the Guns are rumored to be AEW-bound and are reportedly finalizing their deal.