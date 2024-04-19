wrestling / News
Chris Sabin Thanks TNA Following Last Match on Impact
April 19, 2024 | Posted by
The Motor City Machine Guns wrestled what might be their last match in TNA on last night’s episode of Impact on AXS TV. The two were defeated in a tag team title match by Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers. It’s believed that this marks the end of their contracts in TNA and that they are now free agents. In a post on Twitter, Chris Sabin thanked the company.
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/u8KEyZM4TR
— chriSabin (@SuperChrisSabin) April 19, 2024
As reported earlier this week, the Guns are rumored to be AEW-bound and are reportedly finalizing their deal.
