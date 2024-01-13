Chris Sabin on What Makes This TNA Stand Out, Who He’d Like The Big Signing To Be

In an interview with TV Insider, Chris Sabin spoke about the return of TNA Wrestling, which happens tonight with the Hard to Kill PPV. Sabin will defend the X Division title against El Hijo del Vikingo and KUSHIDA. Here are highlights:

On what stands out about this version of TNA Wrestling: “I’ve seen so many different versions of this company throughout the years, being there for 20 years. From management to talent, I’ve seen so much change throughout the years. This is definitely one of the times I’m most excited. I’m almost as excited as I was back in the day in 2003 when we found out we were leaving the Nashville Fairgrounds and going on Fox Sports Net and film at Universal Studios. That was such a super exciting time. This feels similar to me. There is nothing but excitement from the entire roster. I think everyone wants to step up. They know this is a chance at a new beginning for all of us. A chance to get some of the old TNA fans back who haven’t realized Impact Wrestling was TNA back in the day. TNA was highly popular. You look at the ratings we were doing on Spike TV. We were doing better ratings back then than AEW does now. TNA was extremely popular. Hopefully, we can get some of those fans back.”

On people on the roster that stand out: “Everyone that has stuck around and worked hard to make Impact worth watching. Guys who are loyal to the product. Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Moose, Josh Alexander, are some people who want this company to succeed. They aren’t here to use the company as a stepping stone. They believe in our mission, company and roster as a whole. They want the company to succeed. They just don’t want to just go somewhere else. I admire that. They are the heart and soul of it.”

On TNA winning back fans who had previously given up on the product: “I have a strong personal attachment to this company because I’ve worked here since I was 21. There were a few years I did leave in 2014 where I did some independent stuff and worked at Ring of Honor. I did come back in 2019, but I think one of the things I’m most proud of is not giving up. Sticking through it all and still making a living for 20 years doing what I love to do, which is pro wrestling. Seeing the company succeed, I feel like I’m succeeding at the same time. This company has paid for almost everything I own. You work for a company for so long and want to see it succeed so badly. There are ups and downs, good times, and bad times, but this feels different with the rebranding of TNA. It feels like something special. You feel like we all have a chance to step up and prove we are a real viable alternative pro wrestling product worth watching.”

On tonight’s big signing: “Who do I want it to be? I would say I would want it to be The Rock or John Cena, right? But as far as who it could be, I’m not sure. I have no idea. There are a couple of guesses I can put out there, but I don’t want to put a guess out there and be right. So I’ll say I think it’s John Cena and The Rock and know it’s not.”