Chris Sabin Gives Update on Impact Contract, Intended Role For TNA Throwback Show

Chris Sabin gave an update to Fightful Select about his Impact Wrestling contract and more. Sabin told the site in an interview that will release tonight after Impact Wrestling that he is working for the company on a dual agreement as a producer and in-ring talent, and is signed to a contract.

Sabin also said that he was not intended to have a match at the TNA: There’s No Place Like Home show. While he was announced, he told the site that he wasn’t physically ready to perform and was going to be a guest referee instead. That show was of course ultimately scuttled due to the pandemic, and Sabin went on to return at Slammiversary alongside Alex Shelley in a Motor City Machine Guns reunion. They beat the Rascalz and earned an Impact World Tag Team Title shot, which they won two weeks ago on Impact to recapture the titles.