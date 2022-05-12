Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian, The Briscoes Set for This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

– Impact Wrestling has announced three new matchups for this weekend’s Citrus Brawl TV tapings on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 13 in Kissimmee, Florida. Tomorrow’s tapings will feature Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin.

Also scheduled for Friday, Steve Maclin and Moose will face W. Morrissey and PCO. On Saturday, VBD will face The Briscoes and Josh Alexander. Here’s the full details: