wrestling / News
Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian, The Briscoes Set for This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings
– Impact Wrestling has announced three new matchups for this weekend’s Citrus Brawl TV tapings on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 13 in Kissimmee, Florida. Tomorrow’s tapings will feature Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin.
Also scheduled for Friday, Steve Maclin and Moose will face W. Morrissey and PCO. On Saturday, VBD will face The Briscoes and Josh Alexander. Here’s the full details:
Witness These Incredible Matchups & So Much More This Friday & Saturday at Citrus Brawl in Kissimmee, FL
Brace yourself for an epic Citrus Brawl! THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, May 13th and 14th, the television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV come to the Osceola Heritage Park – Event Center in Kissimmee, FL for two nights of must-see action featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
Check out some of the incredible matches you’ll see LIVE featuring IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander, IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, Violent By Design, Moose, Steve Maclin, W. Morrissey, Honor No More‘s PCO, Chris Sabin and the returning Kazarian!
#IMPACTonAXSTV comes to the Osceola Heritage Park – Event Center in Kissimmee, FL for two nights of must-see action featuring all your favorite @IMPACTWRESTLING stars! @SuperChrisSabin vs @FrankieKazarian
Fri:https://t.co/vwIz9EUXVt
Combo:https://t.co/KZEuUb4juY pic.twitter.com/3HzTbRpsz2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 12, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Confirms Creation of AEW Trios Tag Titles, Bret Hart Not Returning
- Kota Ibushi Shares Messages Alluding To Tension With NJPW, References ‘Sexually Harassing Bosses’
- Update on Wrestling Promoters Attempting to Book Cesaro, Negotiations With WWE Before His Exit
- Dustin Rhodes on Being Happy for Cody Chasing His Dream in WWE, Says They Will Never Wrestle Each Other Again