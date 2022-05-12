wrestling / News

Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian, The Briscoes Set for This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

May 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian Impact Wrestling TV 5-13-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced three new matchups for this weekend’s Citrus Brawl TV tapings on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 13 in Kissimmee, Florida. Tomorrow’s tapings will feature Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin.

Also scheduled for Friday, Steve Maclin and Moose will face W. Morrissey and PCO. On Saturday, VBD will face The Briscoes and Josh Alexander. Here’s the full details:

Witness These Incredible Matchups & So Much More This Friday & Saturday at Citrus Brawl in Kissimmee, FL

Brace yourself for an epic Citrus Brawl! THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, May 13th and 14th, the television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV come to the Osceola Heritage Park – Event Center in Kissimmee, FL for two nights of must-see action featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Check out some of the incredible matches you’ll see LIVE featuring IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander, IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, Violent By Design, Moose, Steve Maclin, W. Morrissey, Honor No More‘s PCO, Chris Sabin and the returning Kazarian!

