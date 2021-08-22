wrestling / News
Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan Added to This Week’s Impact Wrestling
– Impact Wrestling has announced a new singles match for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. It will be former TNA World Heavyweight and X-Division champion Chris Sabin vs. former Impact World Heavyweight champion Sami Callihan.
Also, Sabin noted on the matchup on Twitter, “Remember when he dropped me on my head after I won the match for our team? I do.” Impact will air at 8:00 pm EST on Thursday, August 26 on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* David Finlay vs. Chris Bey
* Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan
.@SuperChrisSabin faces @TheSamiCallihan THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/mIeVVMPhnu
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 21, 2021
Remember when he dropped me on my head after I won the match for our team? I do. https://t.co/XFyetakCyj
— chriSabin (@SuperChrisSabin) August 22, 2021
