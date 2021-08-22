wrestling / News

Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan Added to This Week’s Impact Wrestling

August 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Impact Wrestling has announced a new singles match for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. It will be former TNA World Heavyweight and X-Division champion Chris Sabin vs. former Impact World Heavyweight champion Sami Callihan.

Also, Sabin noted on the matchup on Twitter, “Remember when he dropped me on my head after I won the match for our team? I do.” Impact will air at 8:00 pm EST on Thursday, August 26 on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* David Finlay vs. Chris Bey
* Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan

