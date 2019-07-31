Chris Sabin Hopes to be a ‘Positive Force’ at WWE Performance Center

– As previously reported, former TNA champion Chris Sabin is working as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center this week. The WWE Performance Center Twitter account later released a video of Chris Sabin working as a guest coach at the WWE PC this week where he talked about the experience. You can check out that clip below. Chris Sabin stated the following in the clip:

“My name is Joshua Edward Harter, also known as Chris Sabin. I’ve been a professional wrestler for 19 years. I’ve been a big fan of wrestling for most of my life. The first VHS tape that I ever owned was the 1993 Royal Rumble. It was the first pay-per-view my parents ever let me order, and I recorded it, and I watched it over and over and over. And wrestling, more specifically WWE, just kind of took over my life from there. It was a good time to be a wrestling fan in the 90s. And you know, I love wrestling, I’m very passionate about it, and I hope that I can bring some of that passion here to the Performance Center, and help some people out, and just be a positive force here.”