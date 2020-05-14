Christian Again Says He Can’t Return To the Ring, Says His Situation Is Different From Daniel Bryan

In an interview with Talksport, Christian once again said that he can’t make an in-ring return to WWE, explaining that his situation is different from that of Daniel Bryan, even though they had similar injuries. Bryan had to retire in 2016 due to concussions but through new medical techniques was able to eventually return two years later. Christian, meanwhile, also had to retire due to concussions and wrestled his last WWE match in 2014. Here are highlights:

On if he thinks he could return like Bryan did: “No, they’re different injuries. I just think that there’s not enough known yet about concussions and those sorts of things. My situation is much different than Daniel Bryan’s. He was, what, in his early 30s when this happened? I was in my 40s, so very different parts of our careers, and I feel like I’m content with what I accomplished. I just don’t feel the need to go back and dip my toes in the water at all.”

On Edge’s own comeback: “For Edge, he felt the need to go back and instead of having the end of the story written for him, write it himself. That window he never thought was going to open for him and after almost nine years, it’s pretty much unheard of. It’s all about memorable moments and for me, he created a huge moment at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania; it wasn’t in the setting everyone thought it was going to be and not necessarily in the setting he wanted it to be, but it’s the state of the world. So I think it became really important for him to go out and put this match on to provide some entertainment for fans and an escape for people. And I think that was important. Whether there was 70,000 people in a stadium or he was in a Performance Center with just cameras, him coming down that ramp was one of the greatest moments in WrestleMania history, in my opinion.”

On if he was ever set to appear during the build to Edge vs. Randy Orton at Wrestlemania: “No, I just think that with the way it played out and with me being on a non-contact list it kind of makes that… you know, you can’t really do that. It would have [been great], but I don’t think because of the current situation [it would have worked]. It’s hard to go out there and not be able to do anything, and I think that was kind of the mindset of it.”