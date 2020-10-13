Christian Reveals His Thoughts On Ali As Leader Of RETRIBUTION, How Randy Orton Continues To Impress Him

In a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Christian discussed Ali’s role as the leader of RETRIBUTION, why he continues to be impressed with Randy Orton, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Christian on Ali as the leader of RETRIBUTION: “I know there was a lot of talk about the RETRIBUTION thing, but I really liked Ali being put in the forefront there. I’d like to see where that goes…I think he has a lot of untapped potential and we haven’t really had a chance to see the layers of his personality, and I think there’s a lot there. I’m interested to see how that unfolds and how he builds on it now that he has that opportunity. Everybody works for that opportunity, and he’s got it now. I’m hoping he can hit it out of the park on this.”

On how he continues to be impressed with Randy Orton: “I think Randy, for as long as he’s been in the business, when I was working with him for the World title in 2011, I remember watching a monitor in the back and I can’t remember who he was wrestling. I was standing there with [John] Cena, and I looked at him and he looked at me. I said ‘The scary thing is, he doesn’t even know how good he is.’ Cena goes ‘He has no clue.’ That’s the thing about Randy – he’s so naturally gifted at what he does. To see him take it to a different level with his promos, his demeanor, and his performances in the ring, it’s been unbelievable.”