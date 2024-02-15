wrestling / News
Christian Cage Takes Out Adam Copeland With Con-Chair-To On AEW Dynamite
Christian Cage disrupted the match to determine his next challenger on AEW Dynamite before wiping out Adam Copeland. Wednesday night’s show saw Copeland and Daniel Garcia fight on tonight’s show in a match that saw Nick Wayne and Killswitch come down the ring and attack the two to cause a DQ.
After the match, Cage came down to the ring as Killswitch took out Garcia on the outside. Cage delivered a Con-Chair-To to Copeland in the ring, as you can see below.
Christian Cage and the Patriarchy want to make the decision of who he faces for his #TNT Championship themselves!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RatedRCope | @GarciaWrestling | @Christian4Peeps | @Luchasaurus | @TheNickWayne | #MotherWayne pic.twitter.com/mYj3xO3wN1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2024
Christian Cage and the Patriarchy take a piece off of the board.
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RatedRCope | @Christian4Peeps | @Luchasaurus | @TheNickWayne | #MotherWayne pic.twitter.com/eVmQQraBLb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2024
