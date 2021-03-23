Christian Cage Addresses Fan Backlash to Announcement of His AEW Signing

– During a recent edition of Sunday Night’s Main Event, new AEW talent Christian Cage addressed fan backlash to the news of him being the surprise signing for AEW Revolution. Below is an excerpt from Christian Cage (via Fightful):

“When you make that kind of announcement, it doesn’t matter who it is, there’s going to be people who an opinion and they’re going to pick who they think it should be or who they want it be, and if it’s not who they want it to be, they’re going to be upset. It doesn’t matter who it is. That’s fine. That’s their choice and it’s pretty obvious that social media, especially wrestling fans, are very fickle. A lot of times, that’s just the way it goes. The same people saying if I went somewhere else, they’d be saying, ‘Oh, he’s not being used right.’ It is what it is. You take it with a grain of salt and move on.”

Following his AEW debut, Paul Wight announced that he would reveal a Hall of Fame worthy signing at Revolution. That signing was later revealed as Christian Cage.