Christian Cage on How He Adopted the Killswitch as His Finisher

– AEW star Christian Cage recently spoke to Insight with Chris Van Vliet about his career, along with how he started using the Killswitch as his finishing move. Originally, Christian Cage planned to use the TKO move as his finisher, but Marc Mero took him out to dinner and requested if he could use the move instead when returning from an injur. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Christian Cage on where he got the Killswitch move: “At the time I’m a student of the game, and … when I was coming up — I’d watch a lot of tapes from different wrestling promotions and I was watching a Japanese, I believe it was an All Japan [Pro Wrestling] tape, and Tommy Rogers was on there and he did the Tomakaze and he didn’t use it as a finish, he just used it as a spot in the match.”

On why he liked the move: “When I slowed down the turn, and when it stopped in this position where the guy’s arms are over your shoulder, it just happened to stop in this position… and I thought to myself: If the bottom just fell out right there it becomes like a piledriver and looks super devastating… and it’s something that I can do to anybody no matter what size they are.”

On originally planning to use the TKO, which Marc Mero asked if he could use instead: “Everything happens for a reason, and this finish suits me much more.”