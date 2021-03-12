Christian Cage On Details Of His AEW Contract, Reaction To His Debut, Potential AEW Dream Matches

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Christian Cage discussed the details of his AEW contract, potential dream matches on AEW roster, and much more. You can read highlights from Christian Cage below.

Christian Cage on being nervous about his AEW debut: ““Let me be honest with you: When I did the Royal Rumble, like what a month ago at this point? I was not nervous at all, and I hadn’t wrestled in seven years. When I walked out of that trailer to go out last night, I was nervous…..I don’t know, it’s because you’re in a new environment. The show started at eight o’clock, and I think I got to the venue after seven o’clock definitely, you know, straight onto a bus and didn’t get a chance to see anybody or meet anybody and you’re just kind of like the new kid in class. It’s kind of been this announcement had been hyped up and kind of took on a life of its own. You’re kind of like, oh my god, am I gonna even live up to what people are expecting here? So, yeah, just all these nerves and I think just the anticipation getting out there and kind of getting started.”

On not yet being signed before AEW promoted a new signing at Revolution: “I didn’t know. As far as I knew at that point in time, it was going to be a complete secret, and I would just show up, and it would be a surprise. Honestly, and this is 100 percent honest, on Wednesday, there was nothing signed. So, it was a shock to me when I heard it. But obviously, Tony [Khan] and I hit it off pretty quick. We felt comfortable enough that we were definitely gonna get something done and worked together at that point.”

On the details of his AEW contract: “It’s a long-term deal. I’m not here for just a couple of matches now. I’m here for the long haul.”

On potential dream matches on the AEW roster: “All these possibilities you never thought were going to be – less than a year ago – were going to be real. You look at this roster, and there is so much young talent as well. I mean, obviously, Jon [Moxley] and I have wrestled so many times, but we’ve bonded over wrestling. We never really had that much communication together, but when we worked together, it was kind of like opening that door with him as far as having conversations and things like that. We kind of came together on another level….At some point, he and I are going to do something together, which I can’t wait for because we have great chemistry. But you look at a guy like Kenny Omega. I didn’t even see him yesterday. Obviously, he has a great reputation for having great matches, so at some point, I think that is inevitable.

“Or I look at a young guy like Darby Allin, who’s got that – you don’t know what it is, but he’s got something. Like that Jeff Hardy, cool factor about him. Obviously, I think The Young Bucks. Obviously, the Edge and Christian thing can’t happen, but at some point, you have to think something will happen with those guys. Those guys were obviously Edge and Christian and Hardy Boyz fans. So, to be able to share a space with them and eventually do something with them as well is huge. It’s such a wide-open thing, and I haven’t fully wrapped my head around it. Or like MJF. He’s super talented. Even with the promos and things like that, he just gets it. The fact that the roster is so young, being able to get in there and help mold some of these guys is also what coming back meant to me was helping set up the next generation after this.”

