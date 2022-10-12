Christian Cage On AEW Dynamite Making Canada Debut, Believes In ‘Canada Effect’

Christian Cage is excited for AEW Dynamite’s Canadian debut tonight, and talked about the “Canada Effect” of unpredictable audiences there. Cage spoke with the National POst for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On AEW Dynamite making its debut in Canada: “It’s huge, from a personal standpoint and from a company standpoint, for us to break this new ground in a new country. It’s exciting to be able to get there and be able to bring the AEW product to the Canadian audience who supported us from the very start.”

On his goals in initially joining AEW: “Taking this company that’s still in its infancy and helping it grow, watch it grow, be part of it grow. I think it’s a good mix of veteran presence and up-and-coming young talent. All of the ingredients are there to to be successful. I just wanted to be a part of building something great.”

On the unpredictability of Canadian audiences: “It very much is a thing and I think it’s great. It gives a different look, a different vibe, especially for the viewer, if you’re watching it on TV. I know it’s a different vibe when you’re there in person. It’s very real. I do believe in Canada Effect. The audience, they just go in and they do their thing, and I think it’s a great atmosphere.”