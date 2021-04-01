wrestling / News
Christian Cage Makes AEW In-Ring Debut On Dynamite (Clips)
Christian Cage had a successful first match in AEW, winning his first solo match in seven years on tonight’s Dynamite. Cage defeated Frankie Kazarian on tonight’s episode, pinning him after a Kill Switch. You can see some clips from the match below.
The match was Cage’s first singles match since he won a #1 Contender’s Fatal Four-Way in WWE to earn an Intercontinental Championship match that never happened, as he suffered a concussion and his WWE career came to an end until he returned at the Royal Rumble this year.
Opening the show tonight sees @Christian4Peeps make his AEW in-ring debut against @FrankieKazarian!
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/Q9zv4lzDvm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021
So much for the clean break from @FrankieKazarian.
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/j0idGvJJo8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021
Huge flog splash from @Christian4Peeps!
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/bwD9XeGeVK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- William Regal Put His Job On The Line To Get WWE To Hire Sasha Banks
- Bruce Prichard On Whether Hulk Hogan Or John Cena Was Bigger Wrestling Star For Kids, Hogan’s Best Matches
- Bayley Admits She Was Nervous About Cutting Her Hair, Discusses Vince McMahon’s Reaction
- New Photo Shows 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class (Spoilers)