Christian Cage Makes AEW In-Ring Debut On Dynamite (Clips)

Christian Cage had a successful first match in AEW, winning his first solo match in seven years on tonight’s Dynamite. Cage defeated Frankie Kazarian on tonight’s episode, pinning him after a Kill Switch. You can see some clips from the match below.

The match was Cage’s first singles match since he won a #1 Contender’s Fatal Four-Way in WWE to earn an Intercontinental Championship match that never happened, as he suffered a concussion and his WWE career came to an end until he returned at the Royal Rumble this year.