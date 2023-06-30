Christian Cage On His Long Association With Edge, Thinking Of Him Like a Brother

Christian Cage and Edge have been associated with each other throughout their careers, and Cage touched on the topic in a recent interview. Cage appeared on the Swerve City Podcast and talked about his friendship with Edge and more; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his career association with Edge: “The reality is I just can’t shake the guy. Believe me, I’ve tried [laughs] but he keeps coming back. We hit it off when I moved into a new town, in the sixth grade, and I was a really shy kid. I wouldn’t even get out of the car to go to school. So, the teacher sent a couple of students and Adam [Copeland] was one of them. He talked to me and made me feel better, so when I went to school, we started talking, and we both realized that we loved wrestling. So, our initial bond was wrestling, and also this Ninja throwing star — we’ve told that story tons of times.

“Adam was also a very good artist, he’d draw these pictures of us as a tag team, We’d set up mattresses in the sideyard — I don’t condone doing this, but we’d wrestle with my brother and stuff and sit and talk about finding a wrestling training [school] and how we’re gonna make this dream happen. And we did!”

On supporting one another throughout their careers: “We cheered for each other through all our victories, picked each other up during our defeats,” Christian added. “It’s just the way we’ve always been.”

On if their friendship would have been soured by social media: “It’s funny, I constantly see people making comments like, ‘Christian is better than Edge’ or ‘Edge is better than Christian’ or whatever. It has never bothered me. Honestly, I think [social media] wouldn’t have affected our relationship.”

On considering Edge ‘more of a family member’: “He stayed over at my house on the weekends, and the door to my house was always open to him. Having that foundation also helped us [maintain a lifelong bond] and made us brothers more than friends.”