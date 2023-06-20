– During a recent interview with the Swerve City Podcast, AEW star Christian Cage discussed making his return to the ring after previously having to retire due to injury and learning more about diet and exercise during the pandemic. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Christian Cage on coming out of retirement: “Me coming back from being retired, it’s huge. It’s like a gift. I’m back and able to close this chapter on my own instead of being told it’s done. For me, I just want to do quality work. Whether it’s promos or in the ring. I’m very confident and okay and content with who I am as a performer and where I’ve been and where I’m going. Wherever I am on the show, I just do my best to make that segment entertaining and great, and I try not to do too much more.”

On wanting to do quality work: “I just want to do quality work. During the pandemic, everything I was working on, on the side, kind of dried up and went away. I need something to work towards. I built a gym in my garage and just started working out there. From that, it snowballed. I learned a lot about diet and exercise. From that, I was introduced to some really good business friends and we came up with this concept for an exercise piece of equipment. It will be announced in a couple of months. Started an exercise company. Really looking forward to that.”