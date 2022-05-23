Christian Cage Credits Former WWE Writer With Getting AEW Stars On Carpool Karaoke

In an interview with Jim Varsallone (via Fightful), Christian Cage credited a former WWE writer with helping to get AEW stars on the AppleTV series Carpool Karaoke, which returns on May 27. That writer is Eric Pankowski, who was the WWE SVP Creative and Development from January 2012 to March 2013. Here are highlights:

He said: “I’m friends with one of the guys in charge of the show, a guy named Eric Pankowski, who used to be a writer for WWE back in the day. He and I had gotten in touch and he was interested in having us on the show and having AEW represented on the show, which I thought was pretty cool. I brought it to the attention of AEW and the rest is history. It was a good time, a lot of fun. I’ve been a fan of Carpool Karaoke for a while, even when it was just a segment on James Corden’s talk show. Very entertaining. It was a lot of fun to be asked to be a part of it. You’re basically just riffing and ad-libbing as you go and having fun and trying to make each other laugh and hopefully, the audience laughs along with you.“