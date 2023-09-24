– It looks like newly crowned TNT Champion Christian Cage and former TNT Champion Darby Allin will have a chance to hash out their issues before they wrestle for the title at AEW WrestleDream one week from today. AEW has announced that Cage and Allin will take part in a sitdown interview with Jim Ross later this week on AEW Dynamite.

You can check out the announcement below. This week’s Dynamite lineup includes:

* Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart

* Hangman Page & Swerve Strickland contract signing (The Elite and Mogul Embassy banned from ringside)

* We’ll hear from MJF and Adam Cole

* Christian Cage & Darby Allin sitdown interview with Jim Ross

* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Matt Jackson vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Austin Gunn

AEW Dynamite being held at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Wednesday, September 27. The show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.