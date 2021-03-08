wrestling / News
Christian Cage Debuts With AEW, Signs Contract at Revolution
The rumors were true: Christian Cage is All Elite, signing a contract at AEW Revolution. Cage made his debut at Revolution, appearing as the “Hall of Fame-worthy talent” that Paul Wight previously teased.
Cage came out to the ring, signed his contract, and then left without delivering a promo. You can see clips from the segment below.
Cage made his in-ring return at the WWE Royal Rumble in January. It was teased that he may do more with the company, but the two sides were unable to come to terms according to recent reports.
Our live coverage of the PPV is here.
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
Christian Cage HAS ARRIVED!
Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/1KgXHLHtxR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
Welcome to the team… #ChristianCage is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/3MycwGDTiJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Rey Mysterio Becoming World Champion In 2006, WWE Discussing Mark Henry Ending The Undertaker’s Streak
- Eric Bischoff On Who He Thinks The Next Star to Transcend Wrestling Will Be, When Wrestling Will Return to Normal Post-COVID
- Backstage Details On WWE Legend Potentially Being AEW’s ‘Hall Of Fame-Worthy’ Signing (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Partying With Hulk Hogan & Dennis Rodman In WCW, Walking In On Rodman & Carmen Electra