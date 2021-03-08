Christian Cage Debuts With AEW, Signs Contract at Revolution

The rumors were true: Christian Cage is All Elite, signing a contract at AEW Revolution. Cage made his debut at Revolution, appearing as the “Hall of Fame-worthy talent” that Paul Wight previously teased.

Cage came out to the ring, signed his contract, and then left without delivering a promo. You can see clips from the segment below.

Cage made his in-ring return at the WWE Royal Rumble in January. It was teased that he may do more with the company, but the two sides were unable to come to terms according to recent reports.

Our live coverage of the PPV is here.