Christian Cage On Decision To Leave WWE For AEW: ‘I Wasn’t Content With Where I Was At’

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Christian Cage discussed his surprise return at the Royal Rumble, his decision to leave WWE, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Christian Cage on Edge being one of the only people that knew about his WWE return at the Royal Rumble: “He stayed at my house that weekend for the Rumble. There were only a handful of people that knew I was cleared, and I got a call at 7:30 that Friday night asking if I’d like to be a surprise in the Rumble. I’ve always bet on myself, so I said, ‘Let’s do it.’ It was a whirlwind from there. We went out there and had a great moment.”

On contract talks with WWE after the Rumble: “There were some cordial talks, and I can’t really elaborate beyond that. I’m not sure where their heads were at creatively.”

On not being content with his spot in WWE: “When I left in 2005, I was kind of pigeonholed into a certain spot, and that wasn’t going to change unless I changed it myself. So I bet on myself. I knew that I had the talent and I was confident in my ability. I wasn’t content with where I was at, and I knew I had more to give.”