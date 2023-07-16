Christian Cage Cuts Heel Promo After AEW Battle of the Belts VII, Bashes Bret Hart

PWInsider reports that following the conclusion of AEW Battle of the Belts VII, Christian Cage cut a heel promo on the Calgary crowd.

He bashed the Calgary Flames and the city itself. He said he didn’t care about Stampede and didn’t think Calgary was the home of wrestling in Canada. He said he was from Toronto and was the greatest Canadian wrestler ever. Even better than Bret Hart, whose face he would spit in if Hart had showed up to the event. He then said that he was still TNT champion and not Luchasaurus.