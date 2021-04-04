Christian Cage On How He’d Rate His AEW Debut Match, Rewatching It With Edge

Christian Cage had his first AEW match last week, and he discussed the match in a new interview. Cage spoke with ET Canada, and you can check out some highlights below:

On how he would rate his first singles match back: “It felt great to get back in there. Honestly, it was a little surreal. I had to kind of pinch myself right before I went out there. I stepped through those ropes and I kissed the ring. And that was kind of a symbol of like taking back what I had lost seven years ago. And it was like coming home. As soon as I stepped foot to those ropes, it all comes back,” Cage continued. “No matter how much training you put in, nothing can replicate getting in there and doing it for real. So it was a real test and it was a test against myself and against Frankie and against all these factors of coming back after such a long layoff. But I am always my toughest critic, so I will grade myself a B-plus.”

On re-watching his AEW debut with Edge: “Yeah, I did, actually. So he’s actually staying at my house. Yeah, because obviously Smackdown and Raw are here in Tampa so we watched it together. He was very happy for me and was very complimentary of it. And of course, we always both kind of nitpick and give each other constructive criticism and those sorts of things. But I think, for the most part, he felt the same way that I did. I don’t think it could have gone better for the first one back.”