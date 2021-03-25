wrestling / News

Christian Cage’s In-Ring Debut & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

March 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the lineup for next week’s Dynamite, including Christian Cage’s AEW in-ring debut and more. The company has announced the following lineup for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on TNT:

* Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Exhibition Match: Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall (Special Guest Referee: Arn Anderson)
* Arcade Anarchy: Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor vs. Miro & Kip Sabian
* Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti vs. The Bunny & Nyla Rose
* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. The Lucha Brothers & Laredo Kid

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading