Christian Cage’s In-Ring Debut & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the lineup for next week’s Dynamite, including Christian Cage’s AEW in-ring debut and more. The company has announced the following lineup for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on TNT:

* Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Exhibition Match: Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall (Special Guest Referee: Arn Anderson)

* Arcade Anarchy: Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor vs. Miro & Kip Sabian

* Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti vs. The Bunny & Nyla Rose

* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. The Lucha Brothers & Laredo Kid