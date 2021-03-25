wrestling / News
Christian Cage’s In-Ring Debut & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
March 24, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced the lineup for next week’s Dynamite, including Christian Cage’s AEW in-ring debut and more. The company has announced the following lineup for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on TNT:
* Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Exhibition Match: Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall (Special Guest Referee: Arn Anderson)
* Arcade Anarchy: Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor vs. Miro & Kip Sabian
* Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti vs. The Bunny & Nyla Rose
* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. The Lucha Brothers & Laredo Kid
Next week on Dynamite!
Enjoy #AEWDynamite with https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK. Available on #FITE in select Intl markets pic.twitter.com/Rlm5RNwShP
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage News On How NXT Officials Feel About Tian Sha Gimmick, Who Is Playing Mei Ying
- New Photo Shows Tessa Blanchard Training At Same Gym As Sasha Banks and Bayley
- Peacock Removes Problematic Material From WWE Content
- Paul Wight On WWE Botching Cesaro’s Push After WrestleMania 30, Triple H Not Wanting To Put Him Over