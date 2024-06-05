Christian Cage Isn’t Surprised He Gets Away With Certain Comments

Christian Cage has insulted several dead fathers and apparently he’s not surprised he’s able to get away with it. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Cage said that he doesn’t tell anyone what he plans to say before saying it and doesn’t apologize.

He said: “Not really because I’ve never told anybody what I’m going to say. I’ve never had to clear it with anybody. I’ve never asked anybody. I just go out there and do it. It’s one of those things. You have to be willing to go places others are unwilling to go in order to stand out, especially in this day and age. I saw an opportunity that I can jump on. I took it and rode it. Sometimes things happen that you’re not expecting to happen. I said one phrase and it turned into a wildfire. I just embraced it and ran with it. I don’t apologize for anything that I’ve said.“