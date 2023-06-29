Christian Cage Weighs In On The Most Important Aspect Of Being a Wrestling Heel

Christian Cage is in the midst of a top heel run in AEW, and he recently talked about what he feels is the most important factor for success as a heel. Cage appeared on the Swerve City Podcast and weighed in on the topic; you can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the most important factor in being a heel: “To me, the most important aspect of being a true villain is having no redeeming qualities, you’ve got to throw those out the window. You learn those from classic heels, villains like a guy like The Iron Sheik … he was ahead of his time almost with some of his mannerisms and his delivery and his persona. He was a true villain and a trailblazer.”

On the importance of having a bit of truth in a heel’s promos: “As long as you’re delivering it and you believe what you’re saying and you believe it with every ounce of your being, for you that’s true and you’re right and you’re justified, even though it’s probably wrong. That’s how I look at it.”