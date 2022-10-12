– During a recent interview with The National Post ahead of tonight’s Canada debut for AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage discussed the importance of AEW breaking into the Canadian market. Below are some highlights.

Christian Cage on AEW making its Canadian debut: “It’s huge, from a personal standpoint and from a company standpoint, for us to break this new ground in a new country. It’s exciting to be able to get there and be able to bring the AEW product to the Canadian audience who supported us from the very start.”

On what attracted him to AEW: “Taking this company that’s still in its infancy and helping it grow, watch it grow, be part of it grow. I think it’s a good mix of veteran presence and up-and-coming young talent. All of the ingredients are there to to be successful. I just wanted to be a part of building something great.”

During tonight’s AEW Dynamite debut in Toronto, Christian Cage’s rival, Jungle Boy, is set to face his former tag team partner Luchasaurus in a one-on-one match. Tonight’s Dynamite will air live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.