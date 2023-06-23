Christian Cage Recalls Original Pitch For Terri Invitational Tournament In WWE

Christian Cage recently looked back at his and Edge’s series of matches with The Hardy Boys in the Terri Invitational Tournament and talked about how it made their careers. Edge & Christian battles The Hardys in a five-match series that culminated in a ladder match at No Mercy 1999 for Terri Runnels’ managerial services and $100,000, a series which the Hardys ultimately won. Cage talked about the series’ origins on the Swerve City Podcast, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the original pitch for the series: “From talking with [The Hardy Boyz], we had all realized we were all fans of the Shawn Michaels-Razor Ramon ladder matches, and what an impression those had on us as far as getting into the business and as fans and things like that. So we started toying with the concept of ‘maybe can we do this in a tag team setting?’ This was like the first thing we ever really pitched as an idea. We came up with the concept of the best of seven because we were basically wrestling every week against these guys on TV anyway. So it was like, ‘Let’s do this best of seven series. We’ll do a different stipulation for every match. It’ll end up going to the seventh match and we’ll do a ladder match for that final match, which would be at the No Mercy pay-per-view.'”

On the series changing their careers: “We just knew that was our moment. We’re like, ‘We’ve got this match. Our first idea that we’ve pitched got pushed through and we have a chance to do something special here with this match.’ We just didn’t realize how special it was going to be. We had lightning in a bottle that night, and it just changed the course of all of our careers.”