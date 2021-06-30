Christian Cage Re-Applies for Trademark on Ring Name

– AEW talent Christian Cage, has re-applied to the trademark on his ring name with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). Christian applied for the trademark using his real name, William Jason Reso, on June 27 (h/t Wrestling-News.net).

Previously, Christian had registered the trademark for Christian Cage after leaving WWE in 2005, when he signed with TNA Wrestling at the time. However, those trademarks later expired a number of years later. The trademark filing had the following description: