Christian Cage To Rechristen Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne On AEW Dynamite
November 21, 2023 | Posted by
Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne are set to be rechristened by Christian Cage on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Cage will rechristen the two in a segment on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:
* Continental Classic Tournament Matches: Competitors TBA
* Christian Cage rechristens Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus
