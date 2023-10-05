wrestling / News
Christian Cage Rejects Offer For One Last Tag Run From Adam Copeland On AEW Dynamite
Adam Copeland made an offer for one more run as a tag team with Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite, but Cage was very much not down with the idea. Tonight’s show featured the newly-signed AEW star cutting a promo in the main event where he talked about coming to AEW and noting that he expects Nick Wayne and Luchasarus to dump Cage when they’re done with him.
Copeland asked Cage to team up with him for a final run as a team, teasing matches with FTR, the Young Bucks and more. Cage hugged Copeland before telling Copeland to “go f**k yourself” and then walking back to Wayne and Luchasaurus.
“I’m pretty sure the #AEW World Championship would look good around my waist.”
The “Rated-R Superstar” Adam Copeland is delivering his mission statement to #AEW!
Watch the 4th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/LCFm4V0PP7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2023
Adam Copeland calls out his oldest friend, TNT Champion Christian Cage!
Watch the 4th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@EdgeRatedR | @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/IMOfFvtdGx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2023
“I’m here- because it’s time!”
The “Rated-R Superstar” Adam Copeland tells TNT Christian Cage why he joined #AEW!
Watch the 4th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@EdgeRatedR | @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/SurIgxpMgo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2023
NEXT TUESDAY, in his first match in #AEW, the “Rated-R Superstar” Adam Copeland will face TNT Champion Christian Cage’s Right Hand Of Destruction, @Luchasaurus, on #AEWDynamite TITLE TUESDAY at 8/7c on TBS!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@EdgeRatedR | @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/gUu0J2lpbl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2023
This right here is art by Christian Cage#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/w2gjGmjZnx
— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) October 5, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Sullivan on Adam Copeland Debuting in AEW, His Age Not Being an Issue
- Mick Foley Evaluates LA Knight and Kevin Nash’s Verbal Feud
- Matt Riddle Responds To Newly-Corroborated Story Of ‘Stripping Down’ In Women’s Locker Room At Indie Show
- Jade Cargill in Transparent Body Suit, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos