Christian Cage Rejects Offer For One Last Tag Run From Adam Copeland On AEW Dynamite

October 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Copeland made an offer for one more run as a tag team with Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite, but Cage was very much not down with the idea. Tonight’s show featured the newly-signed AEW star cutting a promo in the main event where he talked about coming to AEW and noting that he expects Nick Wayne and Luchasarus to dump Cage when they’re done with him.

Copeland asked Cage to team up with him for a final run as a team, teasing matches with FTR, the Young Bucks and more. Cage hugged Copeland before telling Copeland to “go f**k yourself” and then walking back to Wayne and Luchasaurus.

