wrestling / News
Christian Cage Retains Impact Title At Victory Road, Confronted By Josh Alexander, Alexander vs. Cage Set for Bound for Glory
Impact Wrestling champion Christian Cage retained the title tonight at Victory Road, defeating Ace Austin after a back-and-forth match. When the match was over, he was confronted by X Division champion Josh Alexander. Alexander shouted out “Bound for Glory, Option C”, hinting that he plans on challenging Cage. In Impact, “Option C” allows the X Division Champion to surrender the title and get a shot at the World title. The two will face each other at Bound for Glory on October 23rd.
Cage has been champion for 37 days, after he defeated Kenny Omega for the title on AEW Rampage back on August 13. You can check out our live coverage here.
#VictoryRoad has become an Instant Classic. #VictoryRoad @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/P05vh25p7B
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 19, 2021
.@Christian4Peeps stays one step ahead of @The_Ace_Austin to deliver a dropkick. #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/yvugtcar8Z
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 19, 2021
.@babyhebner has EJECTED @FultonWorld! #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/X3SPYqF1Xx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 19, 2021
.@The_Ace_Austin is taking @Christian4Peeps to the absolute limit. #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/XvPB6Pvi1F
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 19, 2021
"Bound For Glory…OPTION C!" @Walking_Weapon has exercised Option C to challenge @Christian4Peeps at #BoundForGlory! #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/pNnTdRfsvb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 19, 2021
BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon has exercised Option C to challenge @Christian4Peeps for the IMPACT World Championship at #BoundForGlory on October 23 in Las Vegas!
Order HERE: https://t.co/n9B4IhtCWd pic.twitter.com/MZMfBvgcLm
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- AEW Star Reportedly in Attendance at This Week’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings
- Impact Wrestling Reportedly Offers Contract to Women’s Wrestler During TV Tapings
- Several NXT Stars Reportedly Passed On Contract Extensions In 2019
- Ad Campaign Starring Ric Flair Paused Over Dark Side of the Ring Allegations