Christian Cage Retains Impact Title At Victory Road, Confronted By Josh Alexander, Alexander vs. Cage Set for Bound for Glory

Impact Wrestling champion Christian Cage retained the title tonight at Victory Road, defeating Ace Austin after a back-and-forth match. When the match was over, he was confronted by X Division champion Josh Alexander. Alexander shouted out “Bound for Glory, Option C”, hinting that he plans on challenging Cage. In Impact, “Option C” allows the X Division Champion to surrender the title and get a shot at the World title. The two will face each other at Bound for Glory on October 23rd.

Cage has been champion for 37 days, after he defeated Kenny Omega for the title on AEW Rampage back on August 13. You can check out our live coverage here.