wrestling / News
Christian Cage Retains TNT Title With Nick Wayne’s Help At AEW Revolution
Christian Cage needed to lean on the Patriarchy, but he managed to beat Daniel Garcia and retain his title at AEW Revolution. Cage defeated Garcia to hold onto his TNT Championship in the opening match of tonight’s PPV. Cage lost one henchman for the match when Matt Menard came down and brawled to the back with Killswitch, but Nick Wayne came out of the crowd and nailed Garcia which allowed Cage to get the win with the Killswitch.
Cage has been TNT Championship for 65 days in his current reign, having pinned Adam Copeland immediately after losing the title to Copeland to win it back at AEW Worlds End.
You can see pics from the match below. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.
How far will Christian Cage go to guarantee the #TNT Championship stays with The Patriarchy?
Order #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
🌐: https://t.co/Bc4ZSSvvNC@christian4peeps | @luchasaurus | @thenickwayne | #MotherWayne pic.twitter.com/msVHJfY6Jg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024
Daniel Garcia is ready to finally win the big one in this match for the #TNT Championship!
Order #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
🌐: https://t.co/Bc4ZSSvvNC@garciawrestling pic.twitter.com/od4AEk10dz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024
Christian Cage needs to watch his step!
Order #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
🌐: https://t.co/Bc4ZSSvvNC@garciawrestling | @christian4peeps pic.twitter.com/6EkMdRAJa3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024
Daniel Garcia is starting to rally!
Order #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
🌐: https://t.co/Bc4ZSSvvNC@garciawrestling | @christian4peeps pic.twitter.com/460lNUGcrY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024
Daniel Garcia using Christian Cage's turtleneck to his advantage!
Order #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
🌐: https://t.co/Bc4ZSSvvNC@garciawrestling | @christian4peeps pic.twitter.com/mzPYCy3MLZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024
Daniel Garcia isn't relenting!
Order #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
🌐: https://t.co/Bc4ZSSvvNC@garciawrestling | @christian4peeps pic.twitter.com/aeQ6ok3Egt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024
Daddy Magic won't let Killswitch do any more damage!
Order #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!
:us:: https://t.co/MpmTCyHt8n
:globe_with_meridians:: https://t.co/Bc4ZSSvvNC@garciawrestling | @christian4peeps | @luchasaurus | @TheDaddyMagic pic.twitter.com/o2DIhUXkT7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair, Matt Hardy, Bully Ray & More Pay Tribute to Sting Ahead of Final Match
- Wrestling Stars, Industry Pay Tribute to Sting Ahead of AEW Revolution
- The Undertaker Recalls an Emotionally Charged Instance of Wrestlers’ Court
- Jeff Jarrett Talks Sting’s Role Behind The Scenes In TNA, Impact On Main Event Mafia