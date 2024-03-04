Christian Cage Retains TNT Title With Nick Wayne’s Help At AEW Revolution

Christian Cage needed to lean on the Patriarchy, but he managed to beat Daniel Garcia and retain his title at AEW Revolution. Cage defeated Garcia to hold onto his TNT Championship in the opening match of tonight’s PPV. Cage lost one henchman for the match when Matt Menard came down and brawled to the back with Killswitch, but Nick Wayne came out of the crowd and nailed Garcia which allowed Cage to get the win with the Killswitch.

Cage has been TNT Championship for 65 days in his current reign, having pinned Adam Copeland immediately after losing the title to Copeland to win it back at AEW Worlds End.

You can see pics from the match below. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.