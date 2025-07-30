Christian Cage Set To Return on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– It looks like AEW Dynamite will be getting some fatherly support later tonight. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that former AEW TNT Champion, The Patriarch, Christian Cage is set to return on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

Cage has been off AEW TV since he was betrayed by Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian, and Wayne’s mother back at AEW All In Texas, effectively splitting The Patriarchy. Tony Khan wrote, “Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + HBO Max TONIGHT @Christian4Peeps Returns! For the first time since The Patriarch was betrayed by Nick & Shayna Wayne + Kip Sabian, and @RatedRCope then told him go find himself at #AEWAllInTexas, Christian Cage returns TONIGHT!”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, featuring the return of Christian Cage, is being held at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. Tonight’s show will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. It will also be simulcast on HBO Max. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship, Everyone Banned from Ringside: Hangman Page (c) vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament: The Young Bucks vs. The Outrunners

* Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe

* Toni Storm & Alex Windsor vs. Athena & Billie Starkz

* MJF to appear live

* Christian Cage returns