Christian Cage Returns On AEW Dynamite, Argues With Nick Wayne

Christian Cage made his return to AEW TV on Dynamite and got into an argument with Nick Wayne. Cage returned on Wednesday’s show in a backstage segment with his Patriarchy subordinates. Cage confronted Wayne and they argued over Cage’s involvement in the main event of Revolution, with Cage challenging Wayne to express his issues to his face and Wayne saying that Cage Cage couldn’t live with himself if Cope because champion first.

Cage noted that he saw a fire in Wayne when he stood up to Cage and liked it, and that’s why he got NJPW to bring him in for the Best of the Super Juniors tournament. He also noted that he got Wayne a ROH TV Championship match against Kommander for this week’s Collision and then said he knew Wayne wouldn’t intentionally let him down before slapping him.