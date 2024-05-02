Christian Cage Returns On AEW Dynamite, Gets World Title Match For Double Or Nothing

Christian Cage made his return on AEW Dynamite and secured a World Title match at Double Or Nothing. The Patriarchy boss made his return to AEW TV on tonight’s show and was announced as Swerve Strickland’s opponent for Double or Nothing.

Cage went face to face with Strickland and attacked him with the microphone, then said that he’s been wanting to get revenge on Strickland for attacking Nick Wayne at his training school a long time back.

AEW Double or Nothing takes place on May 26th in Las Vegas and airs live on PPV.