Christian Cage Returns, Attacks Jack Perry On AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage is back on AEW TV, renewing his feud with Jack Perry by attacking him on this week’s Dynamite. Cage appeared on tonight’s show, coming out after Perry’s win over Brian Cage. When Perry came down to confront Christian, the latter maced Perry and then said he wasn’t done with him before hitting the Killswitch:

