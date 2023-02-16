wrestling / News
Christian Cage Returns, Attacks Jack Perry On AEW Dynamite
February 15, 2023 | Posted by
Christian Cage is back on AEW TV, renewing his feud with Jack Perry by attacking him on this week’s Dynamite. Cage appeared on tonight’s show, coming out after Perry’s win over Brian Cage. When Perry came down to confront Christian, the latter maced Perry and then said he wasn’t done with him before hitting the Killswitch:
Ever the opportunist, @Christian4Peeps has made his return to #AEW, making a HUGE statement by taking out @boy_myth_legend!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/8UKLanki5N
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2023
