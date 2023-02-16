wrestling / News

Christian Cage Returns, Attacks Jack Perry On AEW Dynamite

February 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Christian Cage Jack Perry AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Christian Cage is back on AEW TV, renewing his feud with Jack Perry by attacking him on this week’s Dynamite. Cage appeared on tonight’s show, coming out after Perry’s win over Brian Cage. When Perry came down to confront Christian, the latter maced Perry and then said he wasn’t done with him before hitting the Killswitch:

