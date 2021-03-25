Christian Cage Says Current Schedules Make It Easier For Older Wrestlers To Perform

In an interview with TV Insider, Christian Cage spoke about how older wrestlers are able to thrive right now due to the reduced schedules in WWE and AEW. Here are highlights:

On what lit the spark for him to return: “When I did the unsanctioned match with Randy Orton in the summer, I was on the “no-contact list.” I thought, “Wow, I’m that fragile that I can’t be touched?” It didn’t sit well with me. I felt great. I decided to go on my own to the University of South Florida and see some doctors and do testing and have a long conversation. I told the doctor I wanted to step back in the ring to finish my career on my terms. When he said I can, it opened a bunch of doors for me. My test results and scores were good. I did another round of more rigorous testing in Pittsburgh and the doctor there said the same thing and here we are today.”

On the discussion surrounding older wrestlers in the ring: “There’s no other feeling like being in the ring in front of live audiences. We live for that reaction. It’s our bread and butter. With schedules being much different now, it does make it easier for older talent to continue to perform at a higher level.”

On who has his attention in AEW: “MJF gets it and understands what he’s trying to convey at all times. He has that poise and confidence that is hard to teach. He just has it. I look at Darby Allin, who has that cool factor about him, that Jeff Hardy feel where people just gravitate to him. It will be interesting to get that newer Jeff Hardy-type feud against Darby. I look at the women. Jade Cargill has all the tools to be a huge star. Britt Baker is doing great things. She is the face of the women’s division. She really stood out to me as well as Thunder Rosa. Their match was unbelievable. The future is pretty set up here in AEW.”