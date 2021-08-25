Christian Cage Segment, More Set For This Week’s Impact

Impact Wrestling recently announced new segments for this week’s episode on AXS TV, which includes another appearance from current Impact Champion Christian Cage. Also added to the show is Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack in a non-title match.

Here’s the current Impact lineup:

* Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan

* David Finlay vs. Chris Bey

* Taylor Wilde vs. The Influence

* Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* Christian Cage appearance