Christian Cage Set to Appear on Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced today that Christian Cage will be appearing and set to speak for the first time since the announcement of his signing to the company last Sunday at AEW Revolution. You can view the announcement below.
AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live tomorrow night at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Scorpio Sky
* Britt Baker, Maki Itoh, & Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami, & Thunder Rosa
* Inner Circle War Council
* Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix
* Christian Cage speaks
