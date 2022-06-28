Christian Cage to Appear at Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts

– AEW has announced that Christian Cage will be appearing live on tomorrow’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite. On last week’s show, Christian explained why he turned on Jungle Boy after Jurassic Express lost the AEW Tag Team Titles in a Ladder Match against The Young Bucks on the previous Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite will air live tomorrow night on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Tomorrow’s event is being held at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Michigan. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Blood & Guts: Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, 2point0, Jake Hager) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Claudio Castagnoli, & Jon Moxley

* Christian Cage to appear live