Christian Cage to Appear at Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts
– AEW has announced that Christian Cage will be appearing live on tomorrow’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite. On last week’s show, Christian explained why he turned on Jungle Boy after Jurassic Express lost the AEW Tag Team Titles in a Ladder Match against The Young Bucks on the previous Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite will air live tomorrow night on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Tomorrow’s event is being held at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Michigan. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Blood & Guts: Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, 2point0, Jake Hager) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Claudio Castagnoli, & Jon Moxley
* Christian Cage to appear live
Following his betrayal of #JungleBoy (@boy_myth_legend) and his shocking comments last week, #ChristianCage (@Christian4Peeps) will appear Live on the #BloodAndGuts edition of Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite tomorrow night on @TBSNetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT pic.twitter.com/B31xWlMpUO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 28, 2022