wrestling / News

Christian Cage Turned On Jungle Boy On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Insulted His Family, Lance Storm Reacts

June 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Christian Cage Jungle Boy AEW Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, The Young Bucks defeated Jurassic Express to win the AEW World tag team titles in a ladder match. After the match, things got worse for Jungle Boy as Christian Cage turned on him, hitting a Killswitch and then a conchairto.

After the show went off the air, Christian didn’t stop there, as he insulted Jungle Boy’s mother and sister. He specifically told his mother that she “raised a piece of shit.”

Lance Storm reacted to the segment on Twitter, wondering if he was the only partner Christian never turned on. He then realized that he had been betrayed by Christian as well.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading