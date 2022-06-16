Christian Cage Turned On Jungle Boy On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Insulted His Family, Lance Storm Reacts

As previously reported, The Young Bucks defeated Jurassic Express to win the AEW World tag team titles in a ladder match. After the match, things got worse for Jungle Boy as Christian Cage turned on him, hitting a Killswitch and then a conchairto.

After the show went off the air, Christian didn’t stop there, as he insulted Jungle Boy’s mother and sister. He specifically told his mother that she “raised a piece of shit.”

Oh no @Christian4Peeps!!! What are you doing?!?! We are all left speechless after that vicious attack on @boy_myth_legend by Christian Cage here on #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1iGvK8CTtr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022

“You raised a piece of shit”- Christian Cage 2022 I LOVE THIS SO MUCH OMG 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BKvwzyjRJp — 𝕃𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕤𝕖𝕪 {#𝙶𝚘𝟸𝚂𝚕𝚎𝚎𝚙𝙲𝚕𝚞𝚋} (@BCis4Life) June 16, 2022

Lance Storm reacted to the segment on Twitter, wondering if he was the only partner Christian never turned on. He then realized that he had been betrayed by Christian as well.

Am I the only partner he’s had he didn’t turn on? https://t.co/1nXpWevTJF — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 16, 2022