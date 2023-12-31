wrestling / News
Christian Cage Loses and Wins The TNT Title at AEW Worlds End
The TNT title match between Christian Cage and Adam Copeland for the TNT title at Worlds End ended in controversy. The two had a no disqualification match that involved tables, flaming tables, chairs and ladders. In the end, Copeland hit Cage with a low blow and the killswitch to get his first ever championship in AEW.
Killswitch, who won a TNT title match earlier in the night, came out and attacked. Commentary noted that the title shot was or any time and any place and that’s when the former Luchasaurus attempted to get the match right then and there. However, Cage stopped him and demanded he hand the title shot over. Cage signed the contract, then hit a spear on Copeland to win the belt back.
Cage is now a two-time TNT champion. Copeland is the shortest-reigning TNT champion, but ended Cage’s first reign at 98 days.
