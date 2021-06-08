wrestling / News
Christian Cage vs. Angelico Added to Friday’s AEW Dynamite
– AEW has confirmed that Christian Cage will face Angelico on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, with Matt Hardy in Angelico’s corner. You can see the announcement and the updated lineup for Dynamite below. AEW Dynamite will air on Friday, June 11 this week at 10:00 pm ET on TNT.
* AEW TNT Championship: Miro vs. Evil Uno
* The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. PAC, Penta El Zero M, and Eddie Kingston
* Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Hangman Page and Dark Order’s 10
* Christian Cage vs. Angelico
* Don Callis and Kenny Omega expose AEW World title conspiracy
* Cody Rhodes’ special announcement
Matt Hardy offered Big Money to @AngelicoAAA to eliminate Christian Cage, and #AEW GM @TonyKhan has just booked the match, for the first time ever, it will be Angelico (with @MATTHARDYBRAND in his corner) vs. @Christian4Peeps THIS FRIDAY NIGHT on #AEWDynamite 10/9c on @TNTdrama! https://t.co/RVt8hJmRcp pic.twitter.com/ZS6Is7Y8M7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2021
