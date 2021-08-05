wrestling / News

AEW News: Christian Cage Earns World Title Shot on Dynamite, Return to Daily’s Place Set

August 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Christian Cage

Christian Cage has an AEW World Title shot, earning the #1 contendership on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Cage defeated The Blade on tonight’s episode of Dynamite and was later informed by Tony Schiavone that, per Tony Khan, he is the new #1 contender. You can see the segment below:

– After tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that they will return to Daily’s Place on December 29th:

AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage

