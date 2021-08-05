AEW News: Christian Cage Earns World Title Shot on Dynamite, Return to Daily’s Place Set

Christian Cage has an AEW World Title shot, earning the #1 contendership on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Cage defeated The Blade on tonight’s episode of Dynamite and was later informed by Tony Schiavone that, per Tony Khan, he is the new #1 contender. You can see the segment below:

As a result of his win tonight, #ChristianCage is the new No. 1 contender, and he says he's "Elite?!" Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/wpOpKY6www — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

– After tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that they will return to Daily’s Place on December 29th: