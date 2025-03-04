wrestling / News
Christian Cole Released From MLW
MLW announcer Christian Cole has announced that he’s exited the company. Cole posted to Twitter on Monday to announce that he was released from his contract, as you can see below.
Cole wrote:
“As of today I’ve been released from my MLW contract and am now able to seek opportunities elsewhere. I’m proud of the work we did together & excited for the direction of the company. Thanks to all who supported me and especially Joe Dombrowski 4 his partnership & professionalism.”
— Christian Cole (@XtianCole) March 3, 2025
