WWE News: Christian Comments On The New Day’s ‘Brood Day,’ John Cena as Vanilla Ice 16 Years Ago, Video From NXT’s Halloween Battle Royal

– The New Day dressed up as The Brood on last night’s WWE Smackdown. Christian has commented…

Pancakes and a bloodbath.. missed opportunity 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/osOWZweYVS — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) October 31, 2018

– WWE Network‘s Instagram shared the following “This Day In WWE History” photo of John Cena as Vanilla Ice 16 years ago on Smackdown. The story goes that this (combined with Cena freestyling on road trips) caught Stephanie McMahon’s eye and led to Cena getting his early shot as the Doctor of Thuganomics…

– Here are highlights from NXT’s zaniest tradition, the Halloween Royal Rumble-style match; actress Danielle Fishel was in attendance…