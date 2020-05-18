Christian Says the Money in the Bank Match Made Everyone Look Better, Praises Dana Brooke’s Comedic Work

On the latest After the Bell, Christian discussed this year’s unique Money in the Bank match and how it affected the participants, praising Dana Brooke in particular. This year’s match was of course a “cinematic” style match and took place in WWE Headquarters, which gave WWE a chance to have several comedy spots. One of the more notable ones was Dana Brooke grabbing a Money in the Bank briefcase in a conference room, thinking she won, only to have Stephanie McMahon point out that it was a prop for the room and that the briefcase was on the roof as previously announced.

While the spot has led to notable criticism of WWE for hurting Brooke’s character, Christian and Graves agreed that it helped Brooke out because of how well she sold the scene with her facial reactions. Christian also praised the match as a whole, saying it helped everyone look better coming out of it than they were going in. Highlights and the full audio are below:

On the Money in the Bank match: “My initial thoughts were, obviously it wasn’t the traditional ladder match in the sense of what I came up doing and those sorts of things. But, you know, we’re in a unique situation — the world, at this point in time. And any time, you know — having WrestleMania at the Performance Center, it’s unheard of. But for me, it was necessary to do that show to give the world some entertainment, to give them an escape.

“That being said, it also gives an opportunity to do more unique things, you know, like we saw with the Fun House and the Boneyard Match and now with this Money in the Bank match. I thought it was innovative, I thought it was well done, I thought it was different. And different is hard to do these days. And more than anything, it was — I think that every participant in it came off looking better going in, and to me that’s important.”

On Dana Brooke’s performance in the match in a comedic role: “I think that to me, it’s taking advantage of the moments that you get and those moments for her might not have happened in a regular setting in a ladder match situation. Having the chance to have those facials and you know to hear the conversation like I said I think it changed maybe the perception of her as a performer in a good way.

“…At the end of the day, it’s entertainment. And the audience has to have an emotional connection and have to care about you as a character, as a performer for them to really care about what you’re doing in the ring.”

