Christian Says Chuck Liddell Has The Look For Wrestling, Compares Him To Hulk Hogan

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Christian spoke about the possibility of former MMA fighter Chuck Liddell as a pro wrestler, saying he has the look. Liddell said last year that Shane McMahon once tried to recruit him for the WWE. Here are highlights:

On Chuck Liddell as a wrestler: “He’s obviously got the look for it. It’s kinda like Hulk Hogan whereas any time Hogan walks into a room, he’s got that distinctive look. Everybody, whether you’re a wrestling fan or not, you know who he is. Chuck has that same thing. Whether you’re an MMA fan or not, he’ll walk into a room and everyone goes, ‘Oh, that’s Chuck Liddell.’ I think that even at his age, he definitely brings something to the table. He also appreciates it and said it publicly that he’s a wrestling fan. He appreciates what wrestlers bring to the table and that it’s a lot tougher than people give it credit for. That’s another thing that I like about this film is that there’s credibility to the wrestler which I appreciate.”

On producing a film like Cagefighter: “I did it a little bit with producing The Edge and Christian Show for the WWE Network. We wrote, produced and starred in that. It’s a fun challenge and is different. Obviously, I don’t wanna take as much credit as the other producers in this that rolled their sleeves up and got into the thick of it. But I did enjoy the part that I did. I always said when I was wrestling that you have tunnel vision because it’s all consuming. It’s hard to focus on anything else other than what you’re doing. When I stepped away from that, I wanted to have my hand in a lot of different pots. I really wanna do different things and not just focus on one thing. So, I did enjoy it and would look forward to doing more stuff like that as well as other things in the future.”

On working with MMA fighters for the movie: “It was great. I was only there for 4-5 days but I was there for the same time as Chuck and [MMA fighter] Luke [Rockhold] was there for a couple of days. It’s always great because I think there’s a mutual aspect between the guys. Both appreciate what the other has done and both have gotten to pretty prominent spots in respective careers. Both of those guys are former world champions and obviously Chuck is a legend and pioneer of the sport.”